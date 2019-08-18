Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker Adorably Reveal They’re Expecting a Girl

It’s a girl! Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker are ready to welcome another daughter.

The dance pros and longtime loves announced the happy news following a gender reveal party for the soon-to-be little one over the weekend.

Allison and tWitch couldn’t have looked happier about their growing family in a series of Instagram photos, and the “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared thanks to the loved ones who were present for the celebration.

“Can’t even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now! I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world,” Allison wrote. “And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal! This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go.”

The 31-year-old joined tWitch on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in May to confirm her third pregnancy, and she’s kept followers updated on her journey with frequent bump photos ever since. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and are already parents to 3-year-old son Laurel Maddox and Allison’s daughter Weslie, 11, from a previous relationship. While tWitch previously said that their oldest is on board with being a big sister again, their toddler is another story.

“Maddox has no idea what’s about to hit him. But Weslie’s so excited,” he told Ellen.

— Erin Biglow