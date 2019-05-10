Twitch and Allison Holker Announce They’re Expecting Baby #3

WATCH: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Allison Holker Share Their Fave Wedding Memories – Who Was ‘Ugly Crying’?



“Magic Mike XXL ” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss made a big announcement with his wife, Allison Holker!

On Friday, the couple appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where they shared the exciting news that they are expecting their third child together!

“I wanted to tell you something,” tWitch told Ellen between heavy breaths. “But I need someone to help me out.”

The “Hairspray” actor then ran off stage to grab his wife, Allison.

“First off happy Mother’s Day everyone!” Allison said to Ellen and the shocked audience. “Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!”

When Ellen asked if the couple knows the baby’s gender, tWitch replied, “Not yet.”

The pair already shares a 3-year-old son named Maddox, and Allison has a 10-year-old daughter named Wesley from a previous relationship.

“Wesley and Maddox have to be so excited,” Ellen told the couple.

“Well, Maddox kind of has no idea what’s about to hit him,” tWitch joked.

“Wesley had a great reaction,” Allision said. “When we told her she had tears coming down her face. She loves being a big sister so we’re really excited for them.”

Congratulations to this growing family!