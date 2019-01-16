And we thought WE were excited for the return of “This Is Us!”

Hours before the NBC series “This Is Us” made its return on Tuesday, on-screen brothers Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley got into a heated competition on who is more excited about the show on Instagram.

The two went back and forth posting silly videos to show off their enthusiasm, starting with Sterling K. Brown riding around Paramount Studios in a golf cart!

Justin accepted the challenge and posted a video of him crashing a Paramount tour for a “This Is Us” questionnaire.

For round two, the real-life Randall Pearson came back with an epic original song.

Then, Justin took it to a whole new level and graffiti a movie set with a “This Is Us” plug.

Finally, Sterling finished off with a flossing video and Justin puts up “This Is Us” flyers around a hotel!

So, who is the winner? We would say Jack Pearson always. Agree to disagree.