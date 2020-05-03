Steve Kazee Shares Heartfelt Post About His ‘Beautiful Boy’ With Jenna Dewan

Steve Kazee is loving being a new dad.

The actor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram gushing about his nearly 2-month-old son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, who he shares with fiancée Jenna Dewan.

“I wish I’d done this ten years ago… How could I know… How could I know… That the answer was so easy,” the proud dad began his post, in which he tagged Jenna. “My beautiful boy. I hope you see this someday and know that your daddy loves you better than anything in this world and that, to him, you are the brightest light in this darkest hour. You give me hope. You give me love. You give me everything. I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return.”

Steve closed out his post with, “I love you son! Happy 2 months Callum!”

Jenna and Steve announced the arrival of their newborn on March 10. “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️,” Jenna captioned next to a sweet black-and-white pic of her holding her bundle of joy. “Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Steve shared a pic of little Callum’s fist clutching his dad’s finger and wrote, “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

The couple first announced their pregnancy news to People magazine in Sept. 2019. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they told the publication at the time. Jenna later shared the happy news on her Instagram in a pic with her 6-year-old daughter, Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum. “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me 💕,” Jenna captioned. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Happy 2-months, Callum!