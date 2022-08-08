Stockard Channing Pays Tribute To ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: ‘I Will Miss Her Enormously’

Stockard Channing is mourning the loss of her friend, Olivia Newton-John.

Channing released a statement to NBC News after it was revealed that her “Grease” co-star Olivia had passed away at 73 on Monday morning.

“I don’t know if I’ve known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer – her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously, ” the statement reads.

Olivia Newton-John’s Life In Photos View Gallery

The 78-year-old actress isn’t the only member of the “Grease” cast to pay tribute to the late star. John Travolta also penned a touching message on his Instagram on Monday.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever,” John wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the late star.

He concluded his heartfelt tribute by signing off, writing, “Your Danny, your John,” which is a nod to his beloved character Danny Zuko, who fell in love with Olivia’s character Sandy Olsson in the 1978 classic flick.

Olivia’s husband John Easterling broke the heartbreaking news on her official social media accounts, sharing, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Olivia Newton-John & John Easterling’s Love Story In Photos View Gallery

John, who married the Australian singer back in 2008, went on to note that she has been a “symbol of triumphs and hope” for over three decades sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation,” he added.

The four-time Grammy winner was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and overcame cancer again in 2013. She was then diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2017, nearly 30 years after her first diagnosis.

Olivia is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi; husband John Easterling, sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

-Emely Navarro