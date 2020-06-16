Stormi Webster Makes Vogue Cover Debut With Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are cover stars!
The beauty mogul and her 2-year-old daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia’s latest issue – and it’s truly too cute for words!
“#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world. She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true,” the outlet wrote on Instagram alongside the cover photo that was taken at Kylie’s home via an iPhone.
Adding, “While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed them exclusively for #VogueCS via Zoom call. Whether you prefer #FairyTales about successful princesses or evil queens, keep telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one.”
The 22-year-old also shared the cover image on her own Instagram account and a precious pic of the two snuggled up in bed together during the shoot.
“I love this little baby so much I want to burst.. sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you storm baby,” she captioned the pic.
And the cuteness didn’t stop there! The Morelli Brothers, who photographed the mother-daughter duo via a Zoom call, also shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of Kylie and her little tot.
“Backstage at @kyliejenner and Stormi #VogueCS CoverStory shot via FaceTime,” they wrote alongside the photo.
