‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Causes Netflix To Crash Minutes After Release

Some “Stranger Things” fans were left frustrated when they were unable to watch the final two episodes of the show when it dropped at midnight on Friday.

Minutes after the episodes were released, some fans expressed their outrage on social media after Netflix crashed and they were left with error messages that read, “this page isn’t working” or “please try again later.”

“Stranger Things” was an immediate hit when it was first released in 2016 and was watched by 35 million people around the world, within the just the first month of its release.

The supernatural plot lines and cliffhangers kept fans hooked.

The first part of season 4 has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix ever and has been streamed for 5 billion minutes in one week. The show’s creators have confirmed that season 5 will be the last.

Fans will finally find out in the final episodes if the can defeat Vecna and clear Eddie’s name.

NAH DID WE MAKE NETFLIX CRASH TRYING TO WATCH STRANGER THINGS VOL 2????? 😭#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/JRwbykyBqy — Sarah (@jjkslilbitch) July 1, 2022

I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/uP6Vylac6p — idk (@squidwardsprof1) July 1, 2022

Me pretending idc abt the netflix crash so it could load faster 💀#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/fLcWvEra9Q — E👑 (@notable_preppy) July 1, 2022