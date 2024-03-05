Why Lindsay Lohan Named ‘Irish Wish’ Co-Star Ayesha Curry Godmother To Son Luai

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry shared a special bond on-set!

While chatting with Access Hollywood’s guest correspondent Emily Orozco about their upcoming movie “Irish Wish,” Lindsay explained why she named Ayesha the godmother of her and husband Bader Shammas’ son Luai.

“Well, when I was filming, I kept talking to Ayesha. I was like, ‘I really want to have kids soon.’ And we had a special kind of ritual that we did. And then I got pregnant, so it was very fitting,” Lindsay shared.

Adding, “So, yeah, it’s a special experience and Luai loves her.”

Lindsay, who also made Ayesha’s husband Stephen Curry Luai’s godfather, noted that the whole experience felt like a full circle moment with her co-star.

Ayesha recently announced that she is expecting her fourth baby with her NBA star hubby and during the sit-down with Access Hollywood, she expressed her excitement over growing their family.

“I’m so excited. We literally can’t wait. Like this feels like completion to us. And so we’re just, we’re just excited to welcome our little last family member,” the cookbook author, who is mom to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, explained.

“My other three are older, so it’s like, it’s just a totally new experience, like getting to see it through their eyes and perspective. So, it’s been cool. That’s so special,” she added.

You can catch Lindsay and Ayesha in “Irish Wish,” which is available to stream on Netflix March 15.