‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates His ‘First Pride’ Months After Coming Out

Noah Schnapp is sharing a sweet glimpse at his Pride Month!

The “Stranger Things” star posted photos of his celebrations in New York City this weekend, which marked his first Pride since he came out earlier this year.

In one photo, he smiled and showed off his “Straight Outta The Closet” tank while he and a crowd of people celebrated by a fountain in Washington Square Park.

Other snaps showed him kissing his mom on the cheek and swimming with a friend in a pool.

“First pride,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Noah’s post comes more than five months after he came out as gay in a TikTok video.

In the clip, he mouths the words of a viral TikTok audio that say in part, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

Noah added text to the video, writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

He also gave a nod to his “Stranger Things” character Will Byers in the caption, writing, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Last summer, Noah confirmed fan speculation about Will’s sexuality in the series.

He told Variety, “Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”