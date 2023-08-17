‘Succession’ Actress Crystal Finn Attacked By Otters While Swimming: ‘The Bites Really Hurt’

“Succession” actress Crystal Finn is coming forward about a harrowing otter attack.

Finn, who appeared as Lauren Pawson in the “America Decides” episode of the HBO series’ fourth and final season, recounted her story to the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. The performer explained that she was swimming in the Feather River near Northern California’s Plumas National Forest in July when the animals confronted her.

“I felt something on my back side and on my leg,” she told the paper, explaining that the encounter came as a complete surprise. “I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again.”

Finn was reportedly treated at a local hospital. Though she said things could have “been a lot worse,” especially if her young daughter had been with her, her injuries were still painful.

“I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt – that one was the worst, but I couldn’t see it. The bites really hurt,” she added, per the Chronicle.

Finn’s experience is the latest in a string of reported otter incidents.

Earlier this month, three women tubing down a river in Montana were injured in a sudden otter attack. One of the victims was reportedly airlifted to a hospital with facial lacerations.

And in July, a 5-year-old sea otter near Santa Cruz, Calif., made national headlines for wrestling surfboards away from beachgoers.