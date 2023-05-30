‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Announces Birth Of Baby and Reflects On Show’s Ending: ‘My Life Has Changed Again’

The “Succession” crew is growing.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv on the popular HBO series, announced on Monday following the show’s finale, that she and husband, Dave Lawson had welcomed their baby.

She shared a photo of her and her bundle of joy watching the highly anticipated finale of “Succession.”

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department,” She captioned her post.

Adding, “The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all,” she continued. “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The “Succession” revealed that she was expecting in March while at the premiere for the final season of the hit HBO show. The 35-year-old caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet in New York, and opened up about the exciting news, and revealed that she knew she was pregnant while filming. “I’m feeling great, it’s all going well. This is the first time I have been out in public that it’s been photographed. Gotten away with it this far,” she said.

The new parents tied the knot in 2021during the pandemic. Sarah opened up about their romance in an interview with Vogue Australia. “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love,” she shared. “We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We’ve just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”