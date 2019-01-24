This is the last case on the desk for “Suits.”

USA Network announced on Wednesday that the show has been renewed for a 10-episode ninth and final season.

The legal drama has gone on for two seasons without the original stars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

The series originally started back in 2011, and was centered around clever college dropout, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who quickly captivated his colleagues and stole the heart of the firm’s best paralegal, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle).

Their romance was one of the permanent fixtures on the series as was Mike’s friendship with legal eagle Harvey Specter.

In the season 7 finale, Mike and Rachel (finally) got married, initiating their exit from the show. Just a few weeks later, actress Meghan Markle officially became a member of the royal family in her real-life wedding to Prince Harry.

So, will the final season have a happy ending like that of season 7?

“I look forward to enraging you and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes,” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh told People.

Following the show’s conclusion, the “Suits” family has the opportunity to stay together in new Chicago spinoff “Pearson,” starring Gina Torres that is expected to premiere in late 2019. Gina started on the original “Suits” series, but her character left the show in order to pursue a new career in Chicago instead of NYC.

“Suits” returns for the second half of season 8 on Wednesday night’s beginning Jan. 23 on USA.