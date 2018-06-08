'Suits' Star Patrick J. Adams Admits He's 'Wrestled With Darkness For Years'

"Please get the help you need. I’ve wrestled with the darkness for years. And it wants us to be alone. That’s how it wins. So don’t be alone. Reach out and talk to someone who can help. You’ll be amazed how much lighter the load can be when you let someone carry a little bit," he wrote.

The 36-year-old actor shared the number for National Suicide Prevention Line for both his native Canada and the United States.

Patrick was just one of many stars who shared pleas with their fans to reach out to friends or loved ones if they're having thoughts of suicide or struggling with depression. Chrissy Teigen asked her fans to keep an eye on loved ones, knowing that they may not always make those calls when they need to.