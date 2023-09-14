‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence On Carl Radke Split: ‘I Feel Humiliated’

Lindsay Hubbard is clearing the air about her shocking split from “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke.

The Bravo personality spoke out on the breakup for the first time in a lengthy Instagram post on Sept. 13 and didn’t hold back when acknowledging this difficult chapter.

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years,” she began.

Lindsay, 37, and Carl, 38, got engaged in August 2022 and were less than three months from tying the knot in Mexico before news broke that they’d called off the wedding. In her message, Lindsay got candid about the struggle she’s experienced in the aftermath and indicated that Carl had initiated their separation.

“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me,” she continued.

The publicist went on to suggest that she had hoped to work things out but is now focused on putting herself first, sharing how thankful she is for those who have offered their support.

“This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout,” she added.

Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara & More View Gallery

Carl has yet to issue public comment on the split but he reportedly sent an email to wedding guests on Monday confirming that his and Lindsay’s nuptials were canceled. According to People, Carl referred to the situation as “a mess” and wrote that he and his former fiancée are both reeling.

“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired,” he wrote, per the mag.

Though fans are clamoring for more insight on what went wrong, they may have to wait a little longer.

The pair’s mutual friend and fellow TV personality, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, told E! News recently that the situation will be featured heavily on the next installment of “Summer House.”

“It’s unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there’s no context and I think, for better or for worse, there’s going to be a ton of context when you get to see ‘Summer House.‘ Because there was [sic] several conversations had. It’s a big part of this season,” he said, adding that filming took place over “two or three months.”

Access Hollywood last spoke to Lindsay and Carl in February 2023, when they were in the thick of wedding planning and admitted at the time that the process was “hell.”

“I’m gonna say it’s hell and very challenging,” Carl said at the time. “It’s hard. There’s a lot of things we want to accomplish with our wedding, you know, we have certain things we need.”