‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Married (Reports) 

They do – and did! “Supergirl” stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood have tied the knot, according to multiple reports.

The newlyweds exchanged vows at a private estate in Ojai, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 1, per E! News. Multiple pals from their CW squad were reportedly on hand to celebrate the special day, including “The Vampire Diaries” alum Paul Wesley.

The happy news comes nearly seven months after Melissa and Chris announced their engagement with a cute Instagram selfie that put the bride’s stunning sparkler on full display.

“Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” the 30-year-old captioned her post. For his part, Chris, 31, wrote simply, “The happiest.” Both actors accompanied their messages with heart emojis.

This is Chris’ first marriage. Melissa was previously wed to Blake Jenner, with whom she co-starred on “Glee.” The former spouses said “I do” in 2015 and finalized their divorce two years later.

Melissa and Chris met during Season 2 of “Supergirl,” when he played her titular character’s love interest, Mon-El. They made their off-screen relationship social media official in 2017, weeks after being spotted getting cozy on a romantic trip to Mexico.

