‘Supergirl’s’ Chyler Leigh Opens Up About Her Sexuality & Relating To Her Character’s Coming Out Story

In honor of Pride Month, “Supergirl” star Chyler Leigh is opening up about her journey toward discovering her sexuality.

The actress penned a powerful essay in Create Change, in which she discussed how her character Alex Danvers’ coming out story resonated with her personally.

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL. My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth.”

“Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did,” she continued. “From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’’ because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

While Alex’s storyline meant a lot to her, not everyone in her life was accepting of her character’s journey.

“Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of ‘Supergirl’) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their less than acceptable beliefs,” she explained. “Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

“It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other,” she continued, “but throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

Alex’s words struck a chord with many fans, who let her know how much her candor meant to them. In an Instagram note, she reacted to the overwhelming response she received.

“Hi friends. Today I’ve received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself as the person I truly am,” she wrote. “Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. I’m grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I’m proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart. Sending love to you all.”

Chyler’s “Supergirl” co-star Melissa Benoist shared a supportive comment on her post, writing, “Love you sister.”

Jesse Rath, who plays Braniac 5 on the CW series, wrote, “I love you Chyler!”