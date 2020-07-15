Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged At 67: I Found ‘The Love Of My Life’

Love is in the air for Beverly Johnson! The legendary supermodel is engaged after her longtime boyfriend, 70-year-old financier Brian Maillian, proposed.

Beverly broke the exciting news to People, gushing, “Just finding the love of my life at this point has been amazing.”

The 67-year-old has been married twice before – first to real estate agent Billy Potter, and later to music producer Danny Sims. It looks like the third time will definitely be the charm, though another “I do” wasn’t something she expected!

Beverly told People that after Brian asked her to marry him, “I was like, ‘How the heck did that happen?’ I was saying I’m never going to get married again.”

The romantic proposal went down in Palm Springs surrounded by family. When Beverly’s sister brought up the topic of an engagement, Brian mentioned that he didn’t have a ring.

Beverly said, “Brian’s 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably and he said ‘Will you marry me?’ and I said yes!”

Beverly didn’t end up keeping Brian’s mom’s ring – and didn’t opt for a ring at all! She told People that she had other priorities, telling Brian, “I don’t know how to say this but I don’t want a diamond ring, let’s buy a house instead.”

All The Celebrity Engagements Of 2019: Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb And More! View Gallery

It’s clear that Beverly and Brian are a great match on multiple levels – including age. The beauty explained, “This is the first time I’ve dated someone so close to my age! We know the same songs and we’ve lived through a lot of the same things.”

Not only that, but they both have the same ambition. Brian is well-known for in the finance world, and Beverly made history as the first Black woman on the cover of Vogue in 1974.

Together, they make a great team, and they’ve already collaborated on something important. Beverly recently wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post which called out racism in the fashion industry. In it, the proposed “The Beverly Johnson Rule” for Conde Nast, which would, quote, “require at least two Black professionals to be meaningfully interviewed for influential positions. This rule would be especially relevant to boards of directors, C-suits executives, top editorial positions and other influential roles.”

On Instagram, Beverly credited Brian for his big role in the idea, writing, “My love Brian Maillian a brilliant trailblazer in the financial world came up with ‘The Beverly Johnson Rule’. I prayed for a wonderful caring man to come into my life 9 years ago and God delivered, thank you God.”