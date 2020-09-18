Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away at the age of 87, NBC News has confirmed.

The news was also announced in a press release by the U.S. Supreme Court, which was shared on social media.

“Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old,” the release began.

“Justice Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years. She is survived by her two children: Jane Carol Ginsburg (George Spera) and James Steven Ginsburg (Patrice Michaels), four grandchildren: Paul Spera (Francesca Toich), Clara Spera (Rory Boyd), Miranda Ginsburg, Abigail Ginsburg, two step-grandchildren: Harjinder Bedi, Satinder Bedi, and one great­grandchild: Lucrezia Spera. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.”

The press release also included a statement from Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been a fixture in the nation’s history. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. In 1954, she married Martin D. Ginsburg and the pair had two children. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.

She had many famous cases, but she was often known noted for her instrumental role in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union in 1971. She also served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973-1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974-1980.

A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery

