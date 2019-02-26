Surprise! ‘Bachelor’ Alum Whitney Bischoff Reveals She’s 7 Months Pregnant With Her First Child

Whitney Bischoff has a little “Angel” on the way!

The former reality star, who received Chris Soules‘ final rose on Season 20 of “The Bachelor,” revealed on Tuesday that she’s expecting her first child – a baby boy.

The happy announcement came at the close of a four-month Instagram hiatus, and Whitney was quick to explain that her pregnancy journey was the reason why.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, I’ve been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months,” she captioned a photo of her and her husband, Ricky Angel. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May.”

In the snap, the fertility nurse rested one hand on her third-trimester belly and held her pup Lillie in the other.

“As you can tell, Lillie can’t wait to be a big sis!” she continued.

Whitney’s Bachelor Nation pals flooded her post with their excitement – with some teasing that they’d known about her mom-to-be status for quite some time.

“I just liked this 6 times and then cried,” Kaitlyn Bristowe commented. “I MEAN IVE KNOWN FOR A WHILE BUT THIS PICCCCCC.”

“Omg congrats!!! To you and Ricky!” Andi Dorfman chimed in. “Can’t wait for you to bring an ‘Angel’ into the world.”

“I can’t wait to meet him Whit,” Carly Waddell wrote in part, before doing some premature matchmaking for her 1-year-old daughter. “Can Bella call dibs on him now for a husband????”

Whitney tied the knot with Ricky in October 2017.

The Kentucky native was formerly engaged to Chris but broke off their relationship months after their “Bachelor” season’s finale aired.

