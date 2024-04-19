Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Brands We Love To Shop Now

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

We’ll take any excuse to go shopping, especially when it means helping the environment or investing in sustainable living. Our shopping editors have rounded up sustainable and eco-friendly brands we love that you can shop right now.

We’ve selected brands that use sustainable materials, including recycled materials, to create clothing, accessories, cookware, home goods, decor and more.

Unlike the fast fashion supply chain that may churn out a ton of items using materials that ultimately go to waste or have a harmful environmental impact, we’re highlighting brands that obtain materials through ethical practices to create eco-friendly products.

Some of these brands focus on fair trade and have mission statements centered on sustainability.

Discover denim from Lola Jeans, made with 80% recycled cotton. Shop carbon-neutral luggage from Paravel, made with post-consumer plastic water bottles and other recycled materials.

We’ve even included kitchen must-haves from Our Place, made with recycled glass and natural sand, as well as 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum.

Ready to make a purchase that can help make a difference in your consumption practices? Shop our sustainable and eco-friendly brands we love below.