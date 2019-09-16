‘SVU’s’ Mariska Hargitay And Christopher Meloni Reunite For A Ton Of Amazing Selfies!

Once a “SVU” family member, always a “SVU” family member – so says, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni!

The former co-stars reunited for Sunday night dinner over the weekend and shared plenty of selfies to prove it! Literally, the pair cuddled up for six different selfie shots and we are officially here for it. Mariska and Chris have been pals for years, but their characters Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson went their separate ways in Season 12 after Christopher left the show.

Fans were clearly loving the pic, writing, “Stop it my heart is in literal love pains,” and “The greatest Partners is TV Crime History!!!.”

And several fans used the comments section to make a plea for Elliot’s return to the show.

At the time, rumors swirled that Christopher left the show due to failed contract negotiations. But despite the exit – which pretty much broke fans’ hearts – the two have been keeping their friendship up for years and regularly reunite for selfies together.

Need proof? We have all the fun snaps of the pals together over the last year – including a sweet reunion back in June 2018.

It’s safe to say this friendship isn’t going anywhere anytime soon!

PHOTOS: Olivia Benson And Elliot Stabler Through The Years

