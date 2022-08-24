Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

After 25 years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits.

Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the “Rocky” star on Aug. 19 at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to court documents obtained my Access Hollywood.

Stallone addressed the breakup news on Wednesday, telling Access Hollywood, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Flavin for comment.

Stallone and Flavin first started dating back in 1988 and tied the knot in 1997. They share three daughters together, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

Flavin filing for divorce comes just months after the two celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary back in May.

At the time, the 76-year-old actor gushed about their relationship on Instagram, writing, “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you, sweetheart!”