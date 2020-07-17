Tamar Braxton Hospitalized For Possible Overdose (Report)

Tamar Braxton is reportedly recovering in the hospital after being found unresponsive.

According to The Blast, who was first to report the news, the 43-year-old singer was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

Sources tell the outlet he discovered Braxton unresponsive and called 911 to report that she had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a call for a medical emergency related to a possible overdose around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.

A spokesperson for Braxton also told the outlet, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” Access Hollywood has reached out to her team for comment.

The singer had reportedly been stressed over an ongoing contract dispute with We TV over her reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

Earlier in the week, she tweeted in response to a fan, “I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix… where is the coin… 10 years on the air… we make 75 percent less than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show[?]”

Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show🤔 https://t.co/0dIueRQ2Dx — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

& STILL more DRAMA till this day! but that’s what happens when it’s all white executives having all the power & telling your black family stories🤷🏽‍♀️ I WILL get justice for my family and all other black reality shows with the narrative of ABP & negativity. it’s TERRIBLE& I’m tired https://t.co/8k5TA2AOuz — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

Gabi Duncan