Tamar Braxton Hospitalized For Severe Flu Symptoms: ‘I Could Not Breathe’

Tamar Braxton is sharing her recent medical emergency to encourage her fans to “stay safe” after she was hospitalized with severe flu symptoms.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, “This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post..literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!”

The 45-year-old continued, “I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong… yall, I have the FLU 🤦🏽‍♀️ and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion…I’m on 5 different medications 😩..please be careful..”

In her post, Tamar shared photos of her holiday festivities ahead of getting sick along with images of her in the hospital to urge everyone to be careful. She also mentioned that she is unaware of how she contracted the virus.

“I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this🤦🏽‍♀️ .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious 😷 I love y’all for real,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Tamar has been hospitalized, in July 2020 she opened up about getting help for her mental health. She told her fans in a lengthy and personal Instagram letter that she’s now on a path to healing after hitting an emotional bottom.

Although she did not offer details about her condition or circumstances, she but did thank fans for their support and also urged followers to take mental health awareness seriously.