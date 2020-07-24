Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Speaks Out After Star’s Hospitalization: ‘This Is An Extremely Difficult Time’

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is breaking his silence after the reality TV star’s shocking hospitalization. Adefeso told The Blast his girlfriend is receiving the “best available medical attention” in order to strengthen her mental health.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” David told The Blast. “This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment,” the statement continued.

Sources tell The Blast that Adefeso himself discovered Braxton unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles on July 19, and called 911 to report that she had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a call for a medical emergency related to a possible overdose around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 16.

The singer had reportedly been stressed about an ongoing contract dispute with We TV over her reality show, “Braxton Family Values.”

Earlier in the week, she tweeted in response to a fan, “I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix… where is the coin… 10 years on the air… we make 75 percent less than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show[?]”

Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show🤔 https://t.co/0dIueRQ2Dx — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

A spokesperson for Braxton also told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” Access Hollywood has reached out to her team for comment.