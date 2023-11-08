Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Late Niece Alaina 5 Years After Her Mass Shooting Death

Tamera Mowry-Housley is reflecting on a devastating family loss.

The actress and TV personality paid tribute to late niece Alaina Housley in a heartfelt Instagram post this week, marking five years since the teen was tragically killed in a mass shooting.

“We think of you daily. We miss you immensely. We love you. Forever,” she wrote, captioning a black-and-white photo of Alaina smiling with Tamera’s two children.

Alaina died on Nov. 7, 2018, after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Twelve people lost their lives and the Pepperdine University student was the youngest among them at just 18.

Following a desperate search for Alaina on social media amid news of the shooting, Tamera and her husband, former baseball player and Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, released a joint statement to Access Hollywood confirming that she had passed away in the massacre.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read at the time. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Prior to the confirmation of Alaina’s loss, Tamera’s sister, Tia Mowry, had also taken to Twitter to ask for any information on the young woman’s condition.

Adam shared with the Los Angeles Times that he feared the worst for Alaina amid the aftermath.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he told the paper at the time. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

Since the teen’s death, the nonprofit Alaina’s Voice Foundation has been established in her name to advocate for better mental health resources and awareness.