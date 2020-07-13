Tamera Mowry Is Leaving ‘The Real’ After 7 Years

Tamera Mowry is leaving “The Real” after seven years on the hit daytime talk show. Tamera told her fans on Twitter that she wasn’t planning on speaking out about her departure, but since reports began surfacing she felt she needed to speak out.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” Tamera wrote on Twitter alongside a link to her Instagram.

On Instagram, Tamera explained that she would be moving on in order to pursue new opportunities and to spend more time with her own family. Tamera is a mother to two children, Aden and Ariah and is married to Adam Housley.

“For seven years, my home and my heart has been at The Real. The friendship that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile and that I announce I’m moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing new amazing opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Tamera has been involved with the show since it began in 2013 and is the latest to depart. Amanda Seales recently left the Fox show, as well.