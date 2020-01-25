Tamra Judge Announces Exit From ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ 1 Day After Vicki Gunvalson: ‘It’s Time’

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t the only one is saying goodbye to “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Less than 24 hours after “the OG of the OC” revealed that her days on the long-running reality show were over, co-star Tamra Judge announced that she too wouldn’t be back for Season 15.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on,” Tamra wrote on Instagram alongside a smiling photo of herself and her husband Eddie. In the caption, she admitted that she had mixed emotions about the choice.

“I’m sad to go, but I’m very excited about my future,” she continued. “Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼.”

Tamra’s departure came as a shock to fans, who filled her comment section with their reactions.

“Noooooo!! You and Vicki were my faves!!!” one wrote.

“Can’t believe you’re leaving too. It won’t be the same without you,” another commented, adding two broken heart emojis.

Tamra joined “RHOC” in its third season in 2007 and had been a mainstay on the show ever since. For nearly eight years, she and Vicki – who back joined in Season 1 – were the show’s longest-running Housewives.

To celebrate their 12 years as co-stars, Vicki left a sweet comment on Tamra’s goodbye post.

“We have shared so many great and not so great times together and it has been the ride of our lives,” she reflected. “Thelma and Louise …. now where do you want to go?!”

Vicki’s fiance Steve Lodge also chimed in, writing, “Onward and upward, best of luck my friends.”

Tamra spoke in more detail about her departure to People, revealing that she turned down a reduced role in the show’s upcoming 15th season.

“I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but I would prefer to walk away on my own terms,” she told the magazine.

Vicki faced a similar situation the year prior; after 13 years as a full-fledged Housewife, she was offered a reduced role as a “friend” of the Housewives for Season 14.

While she accepted the smaller role, she reportedly told fans at last year’s BravoCon fans it was “one of the hardest things [she’s] ever done” and vowed she’d only come back for Season 15 if she was reinstated as a regular cast member.

“I’m never coming back reduced again. Let’s just say that. I’m either in all the way or out,” she told the crowd, per Us Weekly.

Bravo has yet to publicly comment on Vicki and Tamra’s exits.