Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She’s Quitting ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ After 14 Seasons

Vicki Gunvalson won’t be whooping it up on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” anymore.

In a heartfelt Instagram note, the businesswoman and podcast host revealed that she is leaving the long-running reality show after 14 seasons.

Vicki was part of “RHOC’s” inaugural season in 2006 – which was the “Real Housewives” franchise’s first – and she’s been a fan favorite among viewers ever since.

Since co-star Jeana Keough’s departure nearly a decade ago, Vicki had reigned as the show’s sole original cast member, though her role was reduced for Season 14.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she began her announcement. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”

While Vicki’s “RHOC” days are over, fans haven’t seen the last of her yet.

“I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational,” she teased. “My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on ‘Whoop it up with Vicki.’ I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned.”

“I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget,” Vicki concluded.

Vicki’s fellow Housewives flooded her comments with their support.

“You will forever be THE OG. Thanks for paving the way ❤️ Sending you love and light,” Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wrote.

“Ahh you had an incredible run! You will always be the OG of the OC,” “RHOC” alum Gretchen Rossi chimed in.

Meanwhile, executive producer Andy Cohen shared a separate post in tribute to Vicki and shared his best memories of their years working together.

“I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson,” he wrote. “Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me Year after year, and it always made my heart smile.”

“Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion,” he continued. “It’s so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson – what a ride. And it’s not over.”

Vicki’s decision to say goodbye to “RHOC” came after a year of tumult surrounding her position on the show. After 13 years as a full-fledged Housewife, she was offered a reduced role as a “friend” of the Housewives for Season 14. Though she stepped down from the main cast, she wasn’t happy about it, reportedly calling it “one of the hardest things [she’s] ever done.”

“Obviously I pissed someone off at Bravo,” she told Us Weekly in September. “I have no idea who, and no one can say what went wrong. I think they were just looking for some new blood.”

During a BravoCon panel a few weeks later, Vicki made it clear that she would only consider joining Season 15 on the condition that she regain her status as a main cast member.

“I’m never coming back reduced again. Let’s just say that. I’m either in all the way or out,” she told the crowd, per Us Weekly.