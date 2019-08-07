Tana Mongeau And Bella Thorne Have Made Up Following Their Twitter Feud

Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne have a special bond.

The YouTuber shared some snaps on of her ex-gf on her second IG account writing, ” i took these pictures ten minutes after we made up in New York…. was gonna wait awhile to post em but she just had to go apesh*t on Insta rn”

Tana’s finsta re-posted the photo writing, “When she takes a photo of u after she has u crying all night why do I look so happy tho??”

The actress also shared a bit of a NSFW post of Tana reacting to her main IG Insta Story writing, “When ur ex slides back in ur dms”

“Hi tana,” she added.

The YouTube star reacted in the comments writing, “omg.”

The apparent reconciliation comes after the duo got in a bit of a Twitter feud.

Bella previously called out Tana on Twitter saying that she “broke girl code.”

Tana responded saying, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me…………… wtf is this b :/.”

The actress quote tweeted Tana saying, “U Legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Tana reacted saying, “dude what are you doing bella? Like I have no idea why you’re mad, I’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f*cking nuts & if you honestly think that damn I lost you.”

While it’s not totally clear what caused the feud, Bella did like a tweet that was responding to photos of Tana and Jake out with Bella’s ex bf Mod Sun.

“Tana what are you doing girl… you totally broke the girl code there,” the tweet that the former Disney star liked reads.

The “Midnight Sun” star also liked a tweet that reads, “Bro you dont get to talk like that you are hanging with mod to get back at bella for what you are being so childish what is this 9th grade oh did you hook up with mod to to get bella jelouse are you that friendly with ally our friends or just you ex gfs boyfriends???”

Following all the back and forth, Tana retweeted something that seems to sub-tweet Bella that reads, “do you ever just think about the first time you met someone & compared it to where you guys are now & its wow, who knew this would have happen.”

Jeffree Star, Liza Koshy & More Of YouTube’s Biggest Stars View Gallery

— By Stephanie Swaim