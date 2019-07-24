Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul’s Wedding Menu Revealed And It’s Honestly What You’d Expect

Jana is almost ready to walk down the aisle!

The couple is set to wed at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas on July 28, 2019 and their wedding menu for their reception, which will happen at the Sugar Factory, has been revealed and spoiler alert: it’s exactly what you’d expect.

In a menu obtained by The Blast, it’s shown that Chicken Fingers with ranch and Guacamole and chips are going to be served as appetizers.

While mains include Fettuccini Alfredo and sliders with Sugar Factory sauce.

For dessert guests will dine on Oreo stuffed chocolate chip cookies, cake pops and white and milk chocolate Rice Krispy treats.

As for drinks, there will be beer, wine, cocktails and a Lollipop Passion Goblet and Watermelon Patch Goblet.

The Blast also got a copy of their very on-brand wedding invitation which reads, “Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau formally invite you plus 1 to join their Holy Cloutramony.”

It also says, “Come camera ready: What happens in Vegas will end up on YouTube.”

We honestly can’t wait to see photos from Tana and Jake’s big day!

— by Stephanie Swaim