Tana Mongeau Channels Britney Spears With Live Snake At 2019 MTV VMAs

It’s Tana, b****!

Tana Mongeau got in touch with her inner Britney Spears at the 2019 MTV VMAs in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26. The YouTube superstar brought a live snake on the red carpet in an apparent homage to Brit’s iconic performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 show.

Tana stuck her tongue out while posing with the reptile draped around her waist, sporting a cold mini dress and matching thigh-high boots to complete the look. The creature was even a similar size and color to the one Britney carried onstage 18 years earlier, and fans went wild for the tribute on social media.

While many noted the obvious comparison to old school Brit, others thought the 21-year-old could have been sending a message about her “marriage” to Jake Paul. Days earlier, Tana showcased her own version of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” to call Jake out for stepping out with his ex-girlfriend Erika Costell.

“Thought I’d end up with Bella [Thorne] / Yet it wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I’m so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter,” she sang.

The couple said “I do” in Las Vegas on July 28, but are not legally married.

