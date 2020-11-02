Taraji P. Henson Hosting 2020 American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson is taking on a new role as host!

The Emmy nominated and Golden Globe winning actress will be hosting the 2020 American Music Awards.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” she said in a press release. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Taraji will be broadcasting the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch got the most honors nabbing eight nominations each. With both musicians earning a nom for Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion became the most nominated female artist of the year after snagging five nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations in a six-way tie.

Taylor Swift holds the record for winning Artist of the Year five times, and she’s nominated once again this year. Also nominated alongside Taylor in the coveted category are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd.

The “Folklore” singer could also break her own record of 29 AMA wins if she wins any of the four categories that she’s nominated in.

The AMA air live Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 PM EST/PST, on ABC.