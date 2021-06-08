Taraji P. Henson Starring as Miss Hannigan In ‘Annie Live!’ with Nationwide Search Underway For Annie

Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan?

That’s right! The “Empire” star will be starring as the iconic mean orphanage owner in the live-action adaption of the classical musical airing on NBC in December.

But the starring role of Annie is still unknown, as a nationwide search is underway to discover a rising young star to appear in the highly anticipated special.

“When we decided to bring back NBC’s holiday musical tradition, we were looking for something that was critically acclaimed and universally beloved – and while that’s definitely the case with ‘Annie,’ it absolutely applies to Taraji as well,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Watching her take on this iconic role will be a thrill that has all the makings of must-watch television.”

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember. So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!” Taraji P. Henson said about the upcoming role.



Curly red hair isn’t required to audition for the role so anyone can bet their bottom dollar.

“The search is on for a young, future star of any ethnicity to bring optimism, spunk, honesty and a wisdom beyond their years to the classic role,” the press release said.

For more information about submissions, visit: https://castittalent.com/Annie_Live

The 1977 Broadway musical ran for six years, winning 7 Tony Awards and has been adapted into film in 1982, 1999 and 2014.

“Annie Live!” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.

