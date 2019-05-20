Taron Egerton Shows Off Some PDA With His Girlfriend At ‘Rocketman’ Premiere

Taron Egerton brought a special someone along to celebrate the premiere of his new film, “Rocketman.”

On the blue carpet at the movie’s London debut, the actor, who plays Elton John in the movie, got romantic with his girlfriend, Emily Thomas.

Actor Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the “Rocketman” UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Taron wrapped both arms Emily’s waist as they posed for photos, then planted a surprise kiss on her cheek. The brunette, who wore a flowing burgundy gown with a sparkling bodice, smiled at her man as he went in for the smooch.

The actor coordinated with his longtime love in a striped suit and a paisley tie.

Actor Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the “Rocketman” UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

While Taron looked absolutely smitten with Emily, he also made some time for another important lady in his life. The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star invited his mom, Christine Egerton, to the premiere as well. He made sure to let her shine, hugging her as photographers snapped pics.

Actor Taron Egerton and mother Christine Egerton attend the “Rocketman” UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Taron, Emily and Christine also all posed for a photo together, looking like the perfect trio!

Actor Taron Egerton with mother Christine Egerton (L) and partner Emily Thomas at the “Rocketman” UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
