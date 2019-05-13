Tati Westbrook Says Her Heart Is ‘Heavy’ Amid Drama With James Charles

Tati Westbrook is feeling quite emotional.

The beauty guru, who normally shares new videos on her channel on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, revealed there won’t be a post on Monday.

“There won’t be a video tomorrow. My heart is still too heavy. I feel like I need to remind you that we can hold truth & inspire change without grabbing onto hate,” she tweeted. “Honor your blessings, don’t abuse them. Celebrating pain will only bring it to your door. Love you guys, see you soon.”

The post comes after a wildly dramatic weekend for the beauty community, which all started when she posted her video titled, “BYE SISTER,” which now boasts over 34 million views.

In the video she calls out fellow YouTuber James Charles, claiming he betrayed her when he posted an ad for Sugar Bear Hair, a direct competitor with her own hair vitamin. She also claims he’s negative and she doesn’t agree with how he jokes about wanting to hook up with straight men.

James responded with an apology video, which now has over 33 million views, apologizing to Tati and saying that his actions were wrong and that he hopes to learn from the situation.

All the drama has led to James losing nearly 3 million subscribers as of Monday, whereas Tati has gained over 3.2 million subscribers, per analytics website SocialBlade.com.

Some other famous YouTubers are taking sides in the feud, Jeffree Star being one of them. He is firmly Team Tati, and has been posting words of support to her all weekend.

“HUGE CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 8 MILLION subscribers,” he wrote, tagging Tati on Twitter.

OOPS, I must have been high yesterday.. Sorry, @GlamLifeGuru! 🔥💖 HUGE CONGRATULATIONS on hitting 8 MILLION subscribers!!!! https://t.co/JhybgiBfZU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) May 12, 2019

Shane Dawson also seemed to take Tati’s side tweeting, “drama aside, I have something to say…” and then posting a note supporting Tati’s vitamin line.

— Stephanie Swaim