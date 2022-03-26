Taylor Hawkins Had Multiple Substances In His System At Time Of Death, Colombian Authorities Say

Authorities are learning more about the circumstances surrounding the death of beloved Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

According to a preliminary toxicology report cited in a tweet from the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia on Saturday, officials found “the presence of 10 different substances” in Hawkins’ system. The substances listed include “THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.”

The statement, written in Spanish, went on to confirm that the investigation remains ongoing.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

Hawkins died Friday night in Bogotá, where he and his band were set to headline the Estéreo Picnic. He was 50 years old. Festival organizers announced on social media that the set was canceled last-minute due to a medical situation.

Prior to the toxicology results, the city’s health secretary announced that a local emergency center had dispatched an ambulance to a hotel in the Chapinero area to assist a patient with chest pains.

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters had been on tour throughout South America and are currently on deck to perform at the Grammys April 3.

The band confirmed Hawkins’ passing in an Instagram message, expressing shock and sadness while honoring the legacy their friend leaves behind.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

— Erin Biglow