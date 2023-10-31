Taylor Kinney Returning To ‘Chicago Fire’ For Season 12 After Leave Of Absence (Reports)

The “Chicago Fire” family may be welcoming back a beloved member!

Taylor Kinney is returning to the hit NBC series for Season 12, according to multiple reports. Though it remains unclear if the actor will reprise his role as Kelly Severide for good or in a limited guest appearance, fans will likely be thrilled to see the character again.

The 42-year-old has portrayed Kelly since the premiere of the firefighter drama in 2012. Despite anticipation for his possible cameo in the Season 11 finale, Taylor’s castmate Jesse Spencer returned instead for his second episode after exiting as a series regular in Season 10.

Taylor’s departure from the show came after he took a leave of absence in early 2022 to handle a personal matter, Access Hollywood confirmed at the time. “Chicago Fire” writers returned to work in early October once the months-long WGA strike was resolved and sources told Deadline that Kelly is featured in “the first batch of scripts for the new season.”

The show worked Taylor’s absence into the story by having Kelly attend arson investigation training, shortly after he and Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd got married.