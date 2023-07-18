Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Reflect On His Longtime Support For Taylor Swift: ‘You Genuinely Have Been Rooting For Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner are reflecting on his longtime support for Taylor Swift.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s episode of their podcast “The Squeeze,” the married pair chat about how the “Twilight” actor has long been rooting for his pop star ex-girlfriend – stretching much farther back than his appearance in her new music video for “I Can See You.”

In the clip, Tay recalled how her husband spoke openly about his regret over how he handled Kanye West interrupting Swift at the 2009 VMAs during one of their podcast’s debut episodes back in February.

“When we taped our first two episodes, this [‘I Can See You’ music] video hadn’t come to fruition yet,” Tay said. “So you genuinely saying you would go back and like handle the Kanye thing differently, you weren’t just saying that because you had done this video. You genuinely felt that.”

“I think it’s really cool that, you know, you’re not just saying, ‘I support her, because I did this video.’ You like genuinely have been rooting for her and support her,” she added.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this Wednesday’s episode of their podcast “The Squeeze,” Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay chat about his longtime support for Taylor Swift! Listen to the full episode Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/Nxdb7hBoIo — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) July 19, 2023

In the second episode of “The Squeeze,” Lautner named the 2009 VMAs as the moment in his life he’d travel back to if he could.

“Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit,” he said at the time.

“I presented the award to her, so I gave her the award, I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her,” Lautner added. “And in the middle of giving her thank-you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage. I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I’m just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.”

The actor said he giggled, since he assumed a humorous skit was going on, but as soon as it ended, he realized it wasn’t a joke.

“The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. This… that wasn’t good. I probably should have said something,” he said.

It was more than five months after the podcast episode aired that Swift surprised everyone by casting Lautner in her “I Can See You Now” music video, along with Joey King and Presley Cash.

All three joined the singer onstage as she debuted the video on the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour, and Lautner took the opportunity to sing her praises.

“I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are,” he said onstage. “You are gracious, humble. You are kind, and I’m honored to know you, so thank you for having me be a part of this.”

You can listen to Taylor and Tay’s full episode of “The Squeeze” on July 18. New episodes drop Wednesdays on all podcast platforms.

