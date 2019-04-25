Taylor Swift Announces New Song & Music Video ‘ME!’ Hours Ahead Of Anticipated Release: Details!

Taylor Swift just couldn’t keep her secret any longer!

After teasing fans for weeks with cryptic clues, the pop superstar confirmed that the new music she’s set to drop will be a collaboration with Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

Hours ahead of the project’s previously announced release at midnight EST on Friday, Taylor joined Robin Roberts for a live interview from the NFL Draft in Nashville to share exactly what she has in store.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

“It’s going to be a new song and music video,” Taylor announced with a smile.

“The song is called ‘ME!'” she continued, a title that should sound familiar to fans who noticed it included within a mural she posted on Instagram that morning and also in a later caption.

Dedicated Swifties have been formulating numerous theories as to what she was working on, and speculation went into overdrive once the 29-year-old started a “4.26” countdown clock on Instagram earlier this month. She soon followed up with color-coordinated social media posts and even personalized Instagram filters, which fans tried out in droves.

When asked about her reaction to the widespread enthusiasm, Taylor appeared to be still in disbelief over her influence.

“I just have to say thank you so much for caring about the music that I make,” the “Delicate” singer gushed to Robin.

The pre-party isn’t over, though. Per her social media pages, Taylor will also participate in a live Q&A on YouTube Music before “ME!” officially drops, giving listeners and viewers a chance to get more last-minute inside scoop from the “1989” queen herself.

— Erin Biglow