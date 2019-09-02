Taylor Swift Can’t Contain Excitement Over Keith Urban Covering ‘Lover:’ ‘I Am Screaming’

Taylor Swift can’t calm down after seeing Keith Urban sing a cover of her hit song, “Lover.”

The country crooner was performing at the Washington State Fair and shared a video on Instagram of his take on the Taylor Swift hit song.

“Every now and then you hear a song that you love and wish you’d written…. and a HUGE thx to my band as well- we didn’t get to rehearse so…. this is us fully winging it,” Keith captioned the post and tagged Taylor Swift.

You better believe that the 29-year-old saw his video and loved it! She shared clips of his performance on his Instagram story writing, “Keith Urban covering ‘Lover’ flawlessly…I am screaming…this is so beautiful.”



While she doesn’t openly talk about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, her song “Lover” does seem to shed some light on her romance with the actor.

The 29-year-old star details the beginning stages of their romance and how she couldn’t imagine losing her muse in “Cornelia Street.”

“I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again” she sings. “That’s the kinda heartbreak time could never mend”

On her track “Paper Rings,” the songstress says her man is the one.

“I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings” she belts out. “You’re the one I want and I hate accidents / except when we went from friends to this.”

“Lover” is out now.