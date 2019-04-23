Taylor Swift Channels Her ‘Love Story’ Days In Pastel Princess Gown At Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift is ditching the edgier style of her “Reputation” era and returning to her romantic roots.

The “…Ready For It?” songstress hit the Time 100 Gala red carpet on Tuesday night in a flowing, cotton candy-colored J. Mendel frock that looked fit for a Disney princess. The shoulder-baring gown, which featured billowing sleeves and floral detailing, hearkened back to the more delicate dresses that were her go-to red carpet style back when she was an up-and-coming country star.

Before she hit the Time carpet, Taylor gave fans an early peek at her look on Instagram. In a photo, which looked like it could be straight out of her “Love Story” music video, she posed in a garden and gracefully turned towards the camera.

“It’s TIME. #time100,” she captioned the shot.

Taylor’s pink and yellow confection is totally in line with the pastel color palette of her new musical era. Over the past two weeks, the pop star has shared ten Instagram photos in the same springtime color scheme – light pinks, baby blues and yellows – that all feature the caption “4.26.”

April 26 is only three days away, so it appears that we’ll be getting all the answers about her new era – and all of this pastel – soon!

