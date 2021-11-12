Taylor Swift Confesses To Watching Fan Theories On TikTok: ‘Sometimes They Find Things That I Didn’t Even Plan’

Taylor Swift is feeling all the love from her Swifties!

On Friday, following the release of her album “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (which includes a 10-minute version of the fan-favorite track “All Too Well”), the singer spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about re-recording her songs.

“I think recording it, really it was going back and trying to create as authentic as a replica of the originals as much as I could. With songs on the original album, I wanted them to sound exactly alike. Then with the vault tracks, I wanted it to be as creative as I could, so these are songs that no one has heard before so I wanted them to be the best version, the first impressions of these songs,” Taylor explained.

With fans outside singing her songs during the interview, Taylor couldn’t help but gush about how grateful she feels to have such a dedicated fan base.

“It’s really got my heart expanding. It’s insane! I love them so much. That’s what all this is about, I’m just so glad that they are having fun because I just want them to have fun this week because they filled my life with a lot of fun,” she said.

Taylor, who is known for hiding easter eggs in many of her social media posts, music videos and more, loves being the one to plan the surprises for her fans.

“It really was wonderful, when you have a secret, I love planning things secretly for them because they’re so rewarding,” Taylor said. “It’s so rewarding, I can’t believe they care that much, honestly, still.”

The 31-year-old also confessed to watching many fan created videos and social media posts about their theories trying to decode her secret messaging.

“They are the best detectives in the world and I love watching their theories too, I love looking at, I like scroll TikTok watching their theories so often, all the time. I love to just watch what they come up with because they are brilliant,” Taylor said. “Also, I’m very into numerology, sometimes they find things that I didn’t even plan with math. 95% of the time I’m planning it but there’s sometimes where they’re like, ‘The math!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, the math!’”

One of the fan theories that recently surfaced, following her appearance on the “Late Show with Seth Meyers” was that she channeled Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress for the show’s appearance. But Taylor quickly debunked that theory, telling Access Hollywood, “This is not, I just liked the dress, it was a black dress I liked, I’m not trying…I’m not…I saw that too,” she laughed.

“All Too Well: The Short Film” debuts Nov. 12 at 4pm PT/7pm ET.