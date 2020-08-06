Taylor Swift Confirms Fan Theory That She Used Friends’ Kids’ Names In ‘Betty’

Another point to sleuth-y Swifties! Soon after Taylor Swift dropped her surprise album “Folklore” on July 24th, fans began to speculate that the title of her song “Betty” had a special hidden meaning—could it be the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s third child?

Now, Taylor has all but confirmed that Betty is indeed the name of the couple’s third baby!

“’Betty’ is about a 17-year-old named James learning to apologize, because James has lost the love of his life basically and doesn’t understand how to get it back,” the singer told a country radio station during an introduction to the song. “I think we all have these situations in our lives where we learn to really, really give a heartfelt apology for the first time. Everybody makes mistakes. Everybody really messes up sometimes, and this is a song that I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old boy.”

A fan shared a video of herself listening to the interview on the radio.

Then came the big reveal. “I always loved that in music you can kind of slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives. So, that’s what I did with this one. I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids, and I hope you like it.”

The song tells of lost love and mentions two names in the lyrics—Inez and James. It just so happens Blake and Ryan have 5-year-old daughter James and 3-year-old daughter Inez! The couple also had a third baby girl born last year, but had yet to announce her name—and what a reveal it was.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Reynolds/Lively kids made an appearance in a swift song—back in 2017, James’ voice was featured on Taylor’s song “Gorgeous”!

The 30-year-old is well-known for hiding Easter eggs in her music videos, but revealed in a comment during the live chat of her album premiere that this album is a little different.

“One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos. I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who,” the singer told one viewer.

That’s one “Folklore” mystery solved, many more to go!