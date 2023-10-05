Taylor Swift Fans Flood Travis Kelce With 34th Birthday Wishes As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Taylor Swift fans are helping Travis Kelce feel 34!

The NFL superstar celebrated his birthday on Oct. 5 and received a flood of well wishes from Swifties as romance rumors persist between him and the music superstar.

Multiple posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, were devoted to Travis with several Taylor fan accounts sending birthday love his way.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TRAVIS KELCE AND TRAVIS KELCE ONLY!!!” one page wrote, even teasing the athlete as “DAD.”

Happy Birthday Travis Kelce! Travis turns 34 today! 🎂🎉🥳 Fingers crossed Taylor Swift is singing Happy Birthday and it gets leaked 🤞🏼#Swifties #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Pm2Ii7Pc8q — Janna (@draftqueenz) October 5, 2023

Happy birthday Travis Kelce & Travis Kelce only pic.twitter.com/ZXVU5WP6BW — SL🩵T!¹⁹⁸⁹ᵗᵛ (@stitchswift13) October 4, 2023

Though it remains unclear what Travis and Taylor may – or may not – have planned, eagle-eyed followers likely noticed reports that the singer departed New York City ahead of his big day.

The internet is still reeling over Taylor’s back-to-back appearances at Travis’ last two games with the Kansas City Chiefs, where she’s been seen cheering him on with everyone from his mom, Donna Kelce, to her own A-list squad including pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and more. The 33-year-old also hit up an afterparty with Travis after their Arrowhead Stadium game in September where she was seen with her arm around his neck.

Taylor and Travis have yet to confirm the status of their relationship but it’s understandable that the hitmaker would want to have some fun during her few weeks off!

The songstress is set to launch the global leg of her blockbuster Eras tour in November, starting with dates across South America before heading to Asia, Australia and Europe through nearly all of 2024.

For his part, Travis is certainly staying busy as well – his team, the reigning Super Bowl champs, are currently leading the AFC West this season after three consecutive wins.