Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Have Epic Reunion At 2023 Grammys & Fans Are Loving It

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles don’t have bad blood!

The former couple reunited at the 2023 Grammys and were spotted sharing a side hug and chatting it up in some behind-the-scenes moments shared on social media while Steve Lacy performed his hit single “Bad Habit.”

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

Fans shared their excited reactions on social media.

“I love their friendship sm,” one person wrote. With another adding, “the HUG.”

The duo were previously linked in 2012 and called their relationship quits in 2013 after just a few months of dating. And fans of Swift believe that he may be the inspiration behind her hit song, “Anti-Hero.”

But songs and a split aside, the two appeared to be on good terms as they chatted at the Grammy Awards – with some fans evening potentially spying the pair sharing a fist bump.

Could end in burning flames or p̶a̶r̶a̶d̶i̶s̶e̶ albums of the year.⁠

📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/b34EPgSZPj — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 6, 2023

The two have definitely moved on too —Taylor is now with actor Joe Alwyn. Harry recently split from actress Olivia Wilde.

Harry had an epic night at the award show. The former One Direction singer won Album of the Year for “Harry’s House” as well as winning Best Pop Vocal Album.

Taylor also won at the award show, taking home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

— Stephanie Swaim