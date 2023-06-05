Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Split (Reports)

Things appear to be over between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

According to multiple reports, the pair have called it quits. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Romance rumors had been swirling for a while between the 1975 frontman and the “Shake It Off” singer, though they have never confirmed their relationship status or spoken out about the situation.

Taylor was previously in a long term relationship with Joe Alwyn. The pair split up this year after six years together.

The news comes after the Grammy winner dropped an emotional break up song on Friday that has some fans speculating it could be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In the new “Midnights” track titled “You’re Losing Me,” the music superstar reflects on a relationship gradually growing apart, singing in the chorus, “My heart won’t start anymore for you / ‘Cause you’re losing me.”

A certain verse also left some listeners wondering if marriage hopes went awry, with the lyrics, “I’m the best thing at this party / And I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her.”

Neither Taylor or Joe has spoken out publicly about the breakup.