Taylor Swift Puts Her Arm Around Brittany Mahomes In New Girls’ Night Photos

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ friendship appears to be growing stronger amid the music superstar’s high-profile romance with Travis Kelce.

Brittany, who is married to Travis’ teammate and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared her first Instagram photos with Taylor on Tuesday, giving fans a never-before-seen peek at the pair’s recent girls’ night with fellow NFL wives Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele.

The ladies smiled together and clinked champagne glasses in Brittany’s photos, which also showed Taylor with her arm around the 28-year-old mom of two.

Taylor, 33, reportedly hosted the group at her New York City apartment, where she threw a viewing party for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game on Sunday.

The gathering took place just one day after she and Brittany stepped out with Lyndsay and Paige for a star-studded dinner at Manhattan hotspot Bond St. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and others rounded out the A-list crew, with Taylor holding Brittany’s hand as paparazzi snapped them all leaving the restaurant.

Taylor has been spotted cheering on Travis for multiple games since news of their relationship broke earlier this fall, including another celeb-packed outing to the Chiefs’ home turf at Arrowhead Stadium in October alongside Brittany, Sophie, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more.