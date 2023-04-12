Taylor Swift Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown Quoting Her Lyrics In Jake Bongiovi Engagement Announcement

Taylor Swift is saying yes to a special shoutout in Millie Bobby Brown’s love story.

The music superstar reacted to Millie and Jake Bongiovi’s engagement announcement this week, in which the “Stranger Things” star quoted lyrics from Taylor’s romantic ballad “Lover.”

Taylor appeared to not only support the happy couple’s big news but also approve of the familiar caption.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Millie wrote, prompting a “like” from Taylor.

Millie’s post included a black-and-white photo of her and Jake beaming as the 19-year-old actress showed off a stunning sparkler on her left ring finger.

Taylor isn’t the only famous face to send the couple well wishes.

Millie’s “Stranger Things” family also flooded the comment section, with co-star and close pal Noah Schnapp echoing many fans’ excitement and surprise.

“OH MY GOD CONGRATS,” he wrote.

Aaron Paul, Ashley Tisdale, Paris Hilton and Sam Claflin were among the other celebrities chiming in to send good tidings for the couple.

Millie, 19, and Jake, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, have been linked since 2021 and made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs the following year.

Congrats to the happy bride and groom!

