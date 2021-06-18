Taylor Swift Reveals When New ‘Red’ Album With 30 Songs Is Dropping: ‘One Of Them Is Even Ten Minutes Long’

Swifties get ready!

Taylor Swift revealed on Friday that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album will be out on November 19th.

“The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long,” she wrote on Twitter.

The superstar singer also revealed some insight into the album, writing, “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be released is my version of Red.”

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

Taylor went on to explain why her version of the “Red” album is so personal.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators, “ she wrote. “And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

He post continued with, “Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really bee…over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

The news comes as is was announced that Taylor was making a comeback—to acting that is!

The singer, songwriter, producer extraordinaire has joined the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming film. The project appears to be top secret because we know nothing about it—the plot and title haven’t been released yet. But we do know the ensemble cast is jam-packed. According to the project’s IMDB page it will star “The Queen’s Gambit” Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro and Zoe Saldana, to name a few.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!